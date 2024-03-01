31,421 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Coursera by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coursera by 709.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 1,695,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coursera by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 918,943 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of COUR opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 42,756 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $696,495.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 837,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,640,236.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 925,037 shares of company stock worth $17,777,129 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

