3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $314.66

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.66 ($3.99) and traded as high as GBX 335.50 ($4.26). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.25), with a volume of 601,689 shares.

3i Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 314.66.

About 3i Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.