5,103 Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 352.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Kforce Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $69.64 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $73.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kforce’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

