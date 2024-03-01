5,244 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Terex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.



