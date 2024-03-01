71,144 Shares in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of VanEck VietnamETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get VanEck VietnamETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 206.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 264,269 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 302,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 168,354 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,843,000.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance

BATS:VNM opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck VietnamETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck VietnamETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.