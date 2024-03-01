Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $127.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $128.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.