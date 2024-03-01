Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,653 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Arhaus worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth $1,905,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth $36,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

