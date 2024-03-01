Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,681 Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of RADCOM worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RADCOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the second quarter valued at $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in RADCOM by 18.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. RADCOM Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.72.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RADCOM had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

