Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,952 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 806.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $72.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

