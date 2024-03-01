Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

