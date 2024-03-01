Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,181 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tutor Perini at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 754,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 50,095 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $11.31 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

