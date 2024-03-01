Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 39.1% during the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 53,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $671.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is 66.88%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

