Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,706 Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,706 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Euroseas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

ESEA opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Euroseas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

