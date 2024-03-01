Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 51,903 Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Telesat as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in Telesat by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 139,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Telesat in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Telesat by 71.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Telesat by 43.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Telesat by 0.5% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,793,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Telesat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Telesat Stock Performance

TSAT opened at $8.46 on Friday. Telesat Corp has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

