Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of Kronos Bio worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRON. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Bio by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Bio by 1,130.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 175,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRON opened at $1.04 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRON shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kronos Bio from $9.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kronos Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

