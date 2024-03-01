Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 105,729 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 318.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,729 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tredegar worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 362.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 243.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 103.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $12.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

