Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 139,565 biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of biote at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get biote alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in biote during the second quarter worth $445,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in biote during the second quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in biote during the first quarter worth $69,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in biote during the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in biote by 156.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 644,906 shares during the period. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

biote Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BTMD opened at $5.95 on Friday. biote Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.92 million, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.55 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, biote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTMD

biote Company Profile

(Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.