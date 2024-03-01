Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 259,470 Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 259,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 154.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THRX stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.98. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

