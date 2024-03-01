Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNSB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.48.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

MainStreet Bancshares Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

