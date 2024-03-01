Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,816 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.5 %

Southern Copper stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.17.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

