Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 425.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DDS opened at $414.77 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $447.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.99 and a 200 day moving average of $356.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

