Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $109.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

