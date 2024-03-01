Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 170,301 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,773,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after buying an additional 119,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after buying an additional 587,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 64,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

