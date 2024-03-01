Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Fanhua worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fanhua alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 47.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. Fanhua Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FANH

Fanhua Profile

(Free Report)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.