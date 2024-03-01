Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after acquiring an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after buying an additional 318,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 145.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,650,000 after buying an additional 200,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $52.03 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

