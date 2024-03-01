Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,686 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 73.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 150.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,127 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 12.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,291 shares of company stock worth $24,975,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NVT opened at $67.32 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

