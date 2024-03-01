Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $540,000 Stock Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Skillz worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 68.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skillz from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Skillz from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Skillz Stock Up 2.5 %

SKLZ opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

