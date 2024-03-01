Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $559,000 Stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,260 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Park City Group worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

