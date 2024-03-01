Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 235.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,745 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth $10,436,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,674 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth $9,504,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth $8,377,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 508.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 855,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vivid Seats

In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,586,395 shares of company stock worth $147,180,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 0.2 %

SEAT stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

