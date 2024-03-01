Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $610,000 Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $238.90 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $165.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Installed Building Products

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.