Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,932 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,668,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after purchasing an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,632,000 after purchasing an additional 92,008 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

VECO stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $36.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33.

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

