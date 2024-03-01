Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,938 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 296,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.3 %

HAL stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.