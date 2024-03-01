Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,988 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Viomi Technology worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.83. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

Featured Stories

