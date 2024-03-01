Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 173.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Galapagos by 7,243.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 89,451 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Galapagos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 9.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Galapagos by 130.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.27. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLPG. StockNews.com cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

