Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $715,000 Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 2,182.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,095 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Adicet Bio worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACET has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACET stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adicet Bio

(Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.