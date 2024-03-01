Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PetIQ worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 29.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

PetIQ Stock Performance

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $535.92 million, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

