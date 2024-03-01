Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 890.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,521 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 48,134 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.