Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $673,000 in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 296,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of SCYNEXIS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.
SCYNEXIS Trading Down 4.7 %
SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.87.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.
