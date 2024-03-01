Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $766,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,723,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,075,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

