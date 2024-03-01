Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 83.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

NASDAQ LZ opened at $12.40 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $175,943.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 62,621 shares of company stock worth $646,585 in the last ninety days. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

