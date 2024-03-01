Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Metropolitan Bank worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 18.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $433.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.25. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.23). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

