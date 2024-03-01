Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,785 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

