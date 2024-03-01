Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,803 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Marine Products worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Marine Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 107.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 125,250.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 94.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Marine Products stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.24. Marine Products Co. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marine Products Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Marine Products Profile

(Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

See Also

