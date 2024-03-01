Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Constellium by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,057,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 517.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 2,745.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 980,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Constellium by 451.7% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,129,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.72.

CSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

