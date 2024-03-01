Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 492.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,775 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of International General Insurance worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 172.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.19.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

