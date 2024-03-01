Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 400,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 30,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

NYSE:IQV opened at $246.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.17. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $252.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

