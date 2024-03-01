Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 17.63%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

