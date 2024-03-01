Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,454 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,088,000 after purchasing an additional 129,306 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 420,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 264,475 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.49%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

