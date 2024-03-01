Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,411,601 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411,601 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,984,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.23.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

