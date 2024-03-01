Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 5,227 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,828,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,460,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,154,000 after buying an additional 108,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HIG opened at $95.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,245 shares of company stock valued at $27,739,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

